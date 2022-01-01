Short ribs in
Basalt
/
Basalt
/
Short Ribs
Basalt restaurants that serve short ribs
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Creek Brewery
371 Market Street, Basalt
Avg 4.3
(406 reviews)
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
$17.00
More about Capitol Creek Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Basalt
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Basalt to explore
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Vail
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Steamboat Springs
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston