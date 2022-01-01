Taco salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve taco salad
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|FAJITA CHICKEN TACO SALAD
|$11.00
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
|FAJITA STEAK TACO SALAD
|$11.00
|FAJITA SHRIMP TACO SALAD
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Taco Salad.. Ole!! Freshly fried taco shells stuffed with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, pico, and shredded cheddar cheese. Homemade salsa served on the side. Sour cream available at additional cost.