Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITA CHICKEN TACO SALAD$11.00
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
FAJITA STEAK TACO SALAD$11.00
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
FAJITA SHRIMP TACO SALAD$11.00
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.00
Taco Salad.. Ole!! Freshly fried taco shells stuffed with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, pico, and shredded cheddar cheese. Homemade salsa served on the side. Sour cream available at additional cost.
More about Rouge Rabbit
Item pic

 

Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington

640 Arlington Creek Centre Suite F2, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
More about Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Steak Bowls

Chicken Sandwiches

Tiramisu

Nachos

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Pizza

Kale Caesar Salad

Naruto

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston