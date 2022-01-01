30 Beach Hut Deli

Go
Beach Hut Deli

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

19025 Beach Blvd.

Popular Items

Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
Chips$2.00
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Cali Caprese$7.95
Melted Monterey Jack, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes and Spinach on Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread*. Dude 410Cal/Reg820 Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Beach Meat Ball
Meat balls, marinara, provolone, cream cheese, parmesan, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 850Cal/ Large: 1250Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Location

19025 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
