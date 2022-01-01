Bear Canyon Pizza
Our modern rustic atmosphere features large sliding windows, large wood tables, and banquet seating, for an open and inviting environment. As a part of our commitment to the neighborhood, our restaurant is family friendly, with a large outdoor patio and children’s play area.
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8987 E. Tanque Verde rd.
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch
Fresh from the Fire!
Tuesday - Saturday
2:30 - 9:00pm
Eclectic Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Zona 78
Our successful Scratch Kitchen begins with fine, fresh ingredients, sourcing locally for the best.
The items we make from scratch, including our pizza dough, cheese and sauce, may even be ordered to go.
IF WE MAKE IT, YOU CAN TAKE IT.
Agro Land & Cattle Co., Inc.
Tucson's Western Town