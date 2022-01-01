Go
Bear Canyon Pizza

Our modern rustic atmosphere features large sliding windows, large wood tables, and banquet seating, for an open and inviting environment. As a part of our commitment to the neighborhood, our restaurant is family friendly, with a large outdoor patio and children’s play area.

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd.

Avg 4 (987 reviews)

Popular Items

14" B.Y.O Pizza$16.00
Build your own topping combination!
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
16'' Canyon Combo$26.00
This classic has pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, and mozzarella.
Build Your Own Slice$9.75
Our giant slice with up to three toppings and a fountain soda! This is a daily special, get one before they're gone!
4oz Side of Ranch$0.75
Garlic Knots$5.00
Delicious dough knots tossed in garlic oil and Italian seasonings.
Caesar$6.50
A classic romaine heart salad with croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing
16'' B.Y.O Pizza$18.00
Build Your Own Pizza Creation.
Comes with Marinara and Shredded Mozzarella
12 Wings$15.00
12 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
6 wings$9.50
6 meaty wings with choice of sauce and dip
Fried Ravioli$9.00
House breaded ravioli served with a spicy marinara
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8987 E. Tanque Verde rd.

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
