Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Bellefonte

Go
Bellefonte restaurants
Toast

Bellefonte restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Governors’ Pub

211 W High St, Bellefonte

Avg 4.5 (620 reviews)
Takeout
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE KAHLUA CAKE$7.50
Three layers of chocolate cake baked with Kahlua, whipped cream cheese chocolate frosting.
GUINNESS CHOC CAKE$7.00
Guinness infused chocolate cake, Baileys Irish butter cream frosting, chocolate drizzle.
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$16.99
House made with lump crabmeat, broiled or fried, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, toasted roll
More about The Governors’ Pub
Robin Hood Brewing Co. image

PIZZA

Robin Hood Brewing Co.

1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,

Avg 4 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Italian Cream Cake$7.00
More about Robin Hood Brewing Co.
Little Mamma's image

 

Little Mamma's

105 South Main Street, Pleasant Gap

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Straws$5.50
More about Little Mamma's
Item pic

 

Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe

401 West High Street, Bellefonte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Angel Food Cake$3.00
Angel Food Cake$3.00
More about Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Bellefonte

Pretzels

Cheeseburgers

Chef Salad

Spaghetti

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Garden Salad

Map

More near Bellefonte to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Saint Marys

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1355 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston