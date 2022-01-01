Cake in Bellefonte
Bellefonte restaurants that serve cake
More about The Governors’ Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Governors’ Pub
211 W High St, Bellefonte
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE KAHLUA CAKE
|$7.50
Three layers of chocolate cake baked with Kahlua, whipped cream cheese chocolate frosting.
|GUINNESS CHOC CAKE
|$7.00
Guinness infused chocolate cake, Baileys Irish butter cream frosting, chocolate drizzle.
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$16.99
House made with lump crabmeat, broiled or fried, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, toasted roll
More about Robin Hood Brewing Co.
PIZZA
Robin Hood Brewing Co.
1796 Zion Rd, Bellefonte,
|Lemon Italian Cream Cake
|$7.00