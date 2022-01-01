Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Bello by Sandro Nardone
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
31 Reviews
$$$
1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2, Newport Beach CA 92660
Nearby restaurants
Champagnes Bistro and Deli
Local Family run restaurant in Newport Beach for 32 Years. Specializing in Pizza, Deli Sandwiches and comfort style American Food for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Baja Surfing Taco Truck 1
Come in and enjoy!
Mutt's Eastbluff
Come in and enjoy!