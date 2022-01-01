Go
Bello by Sandro Nardone image
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Bello by Sandro Nardone

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

31 Reviews

$$$

1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

BURRATA$19.00
Our Burrata made by the man who made Burrata famous in the US - Mimmo Bruno. Braised Local Chicories, Red Pepper, Garum
PROSCUITTO E RUCOLA$25.00
Some days you want something on top of your pizza Margherita. And one of our favorites is Prosciutto with Arugula. It's like a luxury Margherita.
AMATRICIANA$29.00
An Italian Classic from 2 hours from Sandro's house. House made Bucatini with artisanal Guanciale, Pomodoro and Pecorino. Nothing cheers you up like this.
NORCIA$35.00
Our most popular pasta. Comforting freshly made Rigatoncini with house made Pork Sausage, Porcini and Black Truffle Shavings
GORGONZOLA$15.00
The classic Gorgonzola salad. Rich, slightly bitter, acidic, nutty, herbal. It's so deliciously satisfying it can be a meal by itself.
MARGHERITA$18.00
The classic Pizza Margherita invented in Naples, Sandro's home town where he learned to make it. Just tomato, mozzarella, basil, and a little garlic.
DOLCE DIAVOLA$20.00
The classic "pepperoni" pizza but this is made with proper Italian spicy salami from Calabria. It's served with cheese, walnuts and honey. You can't be sad after eating this.
QUATTRO FORMAGGI$24.00
Nothing brings us back to childhood like pasta with cheese. The Italian version is the best with 4 cheeses selected to create a rich, cheesy balance. We do not recommend sharing as everyone will want a full portion.
BOLOGNESE$31.00
Braised beef with pasta is one of the best things on earth. We serve our slow braised beef ragu with house made hand cut egg tagliolini and Parmigiano. A seasonal favorite.
INSALATA$15.00
Our take on the Caesar salad (which was invented by an Italian). Everybody loves it. Petite Gem Lettuce with house made garlic herb croutons, anchovies in a garlic lemon dressing with dried ricotta
Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2, Newport Beach CA 92660

Directions

Bello by Sandro Nardone

orange star4.7 • 31 Reviews

