Toast

Belly

Fill Your Belly

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

1901 San Pablo Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (1097 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly Taco$5.75
Spicy Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Sesame Slaw, Pickled Cucumbers
Southwest Taco$5.75
House Marinated Steak, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Corn Salsa, Jalapeno Aioli
Classic Fries$5.50
Crisp Shoe String Fries
Cali Burrito$16.50
House Marinated Steak, Fries, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Crema, Cheddar
Steak + Egg Burrito$16.50
House Marinated Steak, Fries, Fried Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli
Belly Taco$5.75
House Marinated Steak, Rice, Korean Slaw, Kimchi Aioli
Spicy Chicken Taco$5.75
Spicy Honey Fried Chicken, Peanuts, Sesame Slaw, Cucumbers
Steak + Egg Taco$5.75
House Marinated Steak, Fries, Fried Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli
Shrimp + Avocado Taco$5.75
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Slaw, Sambal Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Lime-Cilantro Crema
Surf Taco$5.75
Tempura Fish, Sesame Slaw, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Sambal Aioli, Spicy Crema
Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1901 San Pablo Ave

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
