Bemidji American restaurants you'll love

Go
Bemidji restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Bemidji

The Garden Grill & Pub image

 

The Garden Grill & Pub

111 Central Ave SE, Bemidji

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.75
Add BBQ and make it western!
Cajun Burger$11.75
Mushrooms, bacon, swiss, & cajun spices
Cheeseburger$9.25
Choice of: American, swiss, or pepperjack
More about The Garden Grill & Pub
Minnesota Nice Cafe image

 

Minnesota Nice Cafe

315 Irvine Avenue Northwest, Bemidji

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Load 'em-up Spuds$12.50
crisp hash browns topped with taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with black olives and salsa and sour cream on the side. Served with two eggs any style and toast or pancakes.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$9.50
house made biscuits covered with plenty of sausage gravy.
Reuben$12.00
thick slices of fresh house roasted corned beef brisket with sauerkraut. Served on toasted rye bread with Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing.
More about Minnesota Nice Cafe
Powerhouse Bar and Grill image

 

Powerhouse Bar and Grill

8071 12168, Co Rd 15, Northome

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Powerhouse Bar and Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bemidji

Tacos

Map

More near Bemidji to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston