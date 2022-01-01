Go
Bennett's Sandwich Shop

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Let us cater your next event!

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

41 Congress Street • $

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)

Popular Items

Famous Steak And Cheese$8.99
100% all-natural sirloin steak is grilled and shaved to perfection and served with melted cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Italian$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
French Fries$3.99
Turkey$5.00
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Port Fries$4.99
Crinkle cut fries mixed with old bay seasoning & served with a side of sriracha aioli
Cape Cod Original$1.50
Wicked Steak And Cheese
**NEW** spiced up with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Wicked Italian
spiced-up italian with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Chicken Tender Sub
**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

41 Congress Street

Portsmouth NH

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
