West Berkeley breakfast spots you'll love

Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go
1807 Fourth St, Berkeley
|Classic Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Poached chicken breast with celery, parsley and house made mayonnaise
|French lentils & feta (half pint)
|$4.95
French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette
|House Roasted Turkey
|$8.95
House roasted sliced turkey breast
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tomate Cafe
2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon mustard on challah bun. Served with house salad.
|Baja Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
|Huevos Rancheros
|$15.50
Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes