West Berkeley breakfast spots you'll love

Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go image

 

Bette's Oceanview Diner & To Go

1807 Fourth St, Berkeley

Classic Chicken Salad$8.95
Poached chicken breast with celery, parsley and house made mayonnaise
French lentils & feta (half pint)$4.95
French green lentils with bell pepper, feta cheese, celery and green onions with house vinaigrette
House Roasted Turkey$8.95
House roasted sliced turkey breast
Tomate Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tomate Cafe

2265 Fifth Street, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1370 reviews)
Cheeseburger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon mustard on challah bun. Served with house salad.
Baja Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, breakfast potatoes, cheese, bacon, avocado, beans, and ranchero salsa
Huevos Rancheros$15.50
Eggs, avocado, queso fresco, crispy corn tortillas, black beans topped with fresh red salsa, your choice of meat, and breakfast potatoes
Lama Beans Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lama Beans Cafe

1290 6th St, Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (679 reviews)
