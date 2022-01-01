Go
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY

Enjoy fresh, table-side guacamole, amazing margaritas made from the freshest ingredients, cravable street tacos and mouthwatering authentic Mexican dishes. Besito Mexican, translated as little kiss, strives to delight guests with the warmth of a private hacienda offering thoughtful details and cuisine. Besito was rated “excellent” by the New York Times with decor that embraces all the flavors and festivity of Mexican cuisine.

402 New York Avenue

Popular Items

Iron Skillet Tacos Carne Asada*$31.95
Grilled marinated skirt steak, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side. Served from the skillet, easy to reheat if desired). (GLUTEN FREE)
Enchilada Suizas$23.95
Shredded chicken, salsa tomatillo con crema, queso chihuahua, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)
Guacamole$14.95
Freshly made! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips. (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
Mexican Street Corn$8.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
Sweet Plantains$8.95
Fried, crema, queso fresco
Rice Extra Side$6.95
Chips Extra$1.00
Iron Skillet Tacos Grilled Chicken$24.95
Grilled marinated chicken, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
Street Tacos Crispy Shrimp$19.95
3 soft tacos. Chipotle crema, salsa molcajete, queso fresco, red cabbage, green scallions, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Sonora Ribs$29.95
Slow cooked baby back ribs, agave, chipotle & lime glazed, cilantro. Served with grilled watermelon slice. (GLUTEN FREE)
Location

Huntington NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

The Grub Shop

💯 GET READY TO GRUB 😋
👉 CONCEPT BY @THEGRUBFATHER @FORKYOUJOHN
❗️FOLLOW & TEXT US FOR UPDATES 631-253-8659
📍OPENING FEBRUARY 2021 IN HUNTINGTON

Tony's Tacos

Italian Taqueria

The Shed Gift Cards

Use Your In The Shed Gift Card at all New York Locations!

Pete's Famous Cheesesteaks

Come in and enjoy!

