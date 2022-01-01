Carrot cake in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve carrot cake
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham
|Carrot Cake Ring
|$4.59
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
3027 Central Avenue, Homewood
|Carrot Cake Ring
|$4.59
Ashley Mac's
1831 28th Ave South, Birmingham
|Carrot Cake - Whole
|$39.00
Serves 12- 14 | Please order 2 business days in advance to guarantee availability
Ashley Mac's
5299 Valleydale Road, Hoover
|Carrot Cake - Whole
|$39.00
Serves 12- 14 | Please order 2 business days in advance to guarantee availability
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Ashley Mac's
3147 Green Valley Rd, Birmingham
|Carrot Cake - Whole
|$39.00
Serves 12- 14 | Please order 2 business days in advance to guarantee availability
Pizza Grace
2212 Morris Avenue, Birmingham
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
beet cream cheese, pineapple confit, brown butter coconut and pistachios sugar