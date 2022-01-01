French toast in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

DONUTS

The Heavenly Donut Company

4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$1.75
Our yummy yeast donut, rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with maple icing, and topped with granola and a little powdered sugar!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
More about The Heavenly Donut Company
FRENCH TOAST image

 

DEMETRIS BBQ

1901 28TH AVE SO, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH TOAST$9.20
Another Demetri's Original! With a recipe that has been passed down through generations it is sure to please. Our French toast comes with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about DEMETRIS BBQ
Brioche French Toast image

 

Ruby Sunshine

5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
More about Ruby Sunshine
Brioche French Toast image

 

Ruby Sunshine

1017 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brioche French Toast$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
More about Ruby Sunshine

