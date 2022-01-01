French toast in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Heavenly Donut Company
DONUTS
The Heavenly Donut Company
4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham
|French Toast
|$1.75
Our yummy yeast donut, rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with maple icing, and topped with granola and a little powdered sugar!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
More about DEMETRIS BBQ
DEMETRIS BBQ
1901 28TH AVE SO, Birmingham
|FRENCH TOAST
|$9.20
Another Demetri's Original! With a recipe that has been passed down through generations it is sure to please. Our French toast comes with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine
5243 Highway 280 South, Birmingham
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon