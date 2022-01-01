Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Bishop

Bishop restaurants
Bishop restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Great Basin Bakery

275 South Main Street Unit D, Bishop

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Salad Sandwich$11.99
A unique blend of tender turkey chunks, walnuts, cranberries, apricots & crisp celery and onion in a mayonnaise dressing. Served with Lettuce & Tomato on our fresh bread. ALLERGEN NOTICE-contains nuts.
Mt. Tom Turkey Sandwich$10.45
Natural turkey, lettuce, avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion & our house chipotle mayo.
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$8.75
Natural turkey, real swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, mayo and stone-ground mustard.
Yuhubi Nobi Deli

180 N See Vee Lane, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$7.25
