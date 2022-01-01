Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve braised short ribs

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint image

 

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint

199 N 8th St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Wine Braised Short Rib(gf)$39.00
Potato purée, spiced honey carrots, black truffle demi, carrot top gremolata
More about ALAVITA - An Italian Joint
Item pic

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Wine Braised Boneless Short Ribs (GFO)$38.00
Fork tender Northwest beef, Bordelaise sauce, brown butter mashed Idaho potatoes & topped with crispy carrot ribbons
RED WINE BRAISED BONELESS SHORT RIBS FAMILY MEAL (GFO)$99.00
Fork tender Northwest beef, Bordelaise sauce, brown butter mashed Idaho potatoes & topped with crispy carrot ribbons and house salad with choice of dressing.
More about Fork Restaurant

