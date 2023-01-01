Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve pappardelle

Wild Root

276 N 8th St., Boise

TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Pappardelle$24.00
Zucchini noodles, garlic, sauteed seasonal vegetables, micro greens, toast
More about Wild Root
ÀLAVITA

199 N 8th St, Boise

Takeout
Pappardelle(gfo)$24.00
Spicy pork sausage, oil cured rapini, cherry tomatoes, Grana Padano
More about ÀLAVITA

