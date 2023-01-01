Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pappardelle in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Pappardelle
Boise restaurants that serve pappardelle
Wild Root
276 N 8th St., Boise
No reviews yet
Pesto Pappardelle
$24.00
Zucchini noodles, garlic, sauteed seasonal vegetables, micro greens, toast
More about Wild Root
ÀLAVITA
199 N 8th St, Boise
No reviews yet
Pappardelle(gfo)
$24.00
Spicy pork sausage, oil cured rapini, cherry tomatoes, Grana Padano
More about ÀLAVITA
