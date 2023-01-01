Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bradenton Beach

Bradenton Beach restaurants
Bradenton Beach restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Cantina - Bradenton Beach

101 7th St N, Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cantina Chicken Wrap$12.95
Large rolled flour tortilla filled with Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tortilla strips and housemade Pepita Cilantro dressing. Served with French fries.
More about Wicked Cantina - Bradenton Beach
Peach's 7 Holmes Beach

3240 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.59
Fried or grilled chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side
Monterey Ranch Chicken Wrap$9.59
Fried or grilled chicken strips with a blend of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and ranch dressing
More about Peach's 7 Holmes Beach

