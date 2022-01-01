Grilled chicken wraps in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
889 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
2020 W. Brandon Blvd. st.105, Brandon
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.