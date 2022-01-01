Lobsters in Brandywine
Brandywine restaurants that serve lobsters
More about The Crab Boss Seafood - Brandywine
The Crab Boss Seafood - Brandywine
14125 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine
|Lobster 8oz
|$21.99
More about Shark Bar & Seafood House
Shark Bar & Seafood House
2056 Crain Highway, Waldorf
|Lobster and Waffle
|$30.00
Deep fried battered lobster tail, topped with a fried shrimp with a red velvet waffle
|Lobster Tail*
|$28.00
North Atlantic Lobster Tail broiled in Garlic Butter
|Lobster Mac & Cheese Fried Lobster Tail
|$26.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese