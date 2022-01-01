Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Brandywine

Brandywine restaurants
Brandywine restaurants that serve lobsters

The Crab Boss Seafood image

 

The Crab Boss Seafood - Brandywine

14125 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster 8oz$21.99
Shark Bar & Seafood House image

 

Shark Bar & Seafood House

2056 Crain Highway, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster and Waffle$30.00
Deep fried battered lobster tail, topped with a fried shrimp with a red velvet waffle
Lobster Tail*$28.00
North Atlantic Lobster Tail broiled in Garlic Butter
Lobster Mac & Cheese Fried Lobster Tail$26.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese
