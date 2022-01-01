Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Bristol

Bristol restaurants
Toast

Bristol restaurants that serve bread pudding

BHOP image

 

BHOP

115 Lake Street, Bristol

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$4.99
More about BHOP
Kathleen's Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Kathleen's Irish Pub

90 Lake St, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
Our family recipe, direct from Ireland! Made with raisins and topped with our own Whiskey Butterscotch.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub

