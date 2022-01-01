Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken wraps in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Bristol restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
BHOP
115 Lake Street, Bristol
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.99
More about BHOP
FRENCH FRIES
Kathleen's Irish Pub
90 Lake St, Bristol
Avg 4.4
(511 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Beer battered chicken deep fried and tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce then wrapped in a tortilla with tomato, romaine and homemade bleu cheese dressing. Accompanied by crispy chips.
More about Kathleen's Irish Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Bristol
Fish And Chips
Pretzels
Bread Pudding
Pudding
Chicken Wraps
Pies
Carrot Cake
Chicken Tenders
More near Bristol to explore
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Meredith
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Tilton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Gilford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Plymouth
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston