Chicken wraps in
Bristol
/
Bristol
/
Chicken Wraps
Bristol restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Burger Bar
120 Piedmont Avenue, Bristol
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$7.50
Garlic Tortilla, Lettuce, Swiss, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
More about Burger Bar
Shanghai Restaurant
711 State St, Bristol
No reviews yet
Moo Shu Chicken (4 wraps)
$12.95
More about Shanghai Restaurant
