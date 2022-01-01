Go
Toast

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

7800 south 1st street • $

Avg 4.7 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Hatch Chile sausage and fresno pimento everything seeded kolache$5.00
Sweet Potato Hash, Pickled Red Onions, Shishito Sauce$7.00
Biscuit, Fennel Sausage, House Pickles, Pimento, Egg$9.25
Bagel Sandwich - Protein, Egg And Cheese (Choose From Bacon, Sausage, Braised Brisket Or Avocado)$9.25
Please choose either jalapeño cheddar or everything, if we run out of one we will substitute with the other
Key Lime Pie Stuffed French Toast, Key Lime Curd, Graham Cracker Crumbles$10.00
Bacon Egg And Cheese On Biscuit$8.75
Two Eggs And Cheese on a Croissant$7.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Sunny Egg, ChimiChurri Aioli, On Brioche$11.00
Add Bacon$2.00
Sweet Heat Sauce, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Pickles, Egg On A Biscuit$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7800 south 1st street

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ovenbird

No reviews yet

Craft Coffee and Tea with Central European Bakery and Kitchen

Last Stand Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Betsy's Billiards

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston