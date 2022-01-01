Mac and cheese in Broomfield
Broomfield restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
8851 Destination Way, Broomfield
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
STEAKS
Hickory & Ash
8001 Arista Place, Broomfield
|Twice Baked Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Scallions
Roots Restaurant
1200 Miramonte St, Broomfield
|Mac n Cheese Fritters
|$9.00
small plate of 3 fritters with spicy cherry tomato sauce