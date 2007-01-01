Buckets bar and grill - 228 N BATTLEFIELD BLVD
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
228 N BATTLEFIELD BLVD, Chesapeake VA 23320
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Bones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
No Reviews
445 N. Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Great Bridge
3.4 • 169
123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
MOMO Kitchen-Gourmet Dumplings
No Reviews
473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant