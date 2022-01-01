Go
Toast

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H • $$

Avg 3.4 (169 reviews)

Popular Items

12 Bone IN-$16.99
Crab Dip-$11.99
Side House Salad-$3.50
Xtra Croutons-$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H

Chesapeake VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Deli

No reviews yet

Proudly serving Great Bridge for over 30 years!

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

No reviews yet

If you are looking for quality food, Off the Hook is a must eat ! We offer a large seafood menu, a raw bar featuring the freshest of oysters, shrimp and clams and prime cut meats for the land lovers. Don't miss out on the delicious fare offered at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse!

Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Dining & Neapolitan Pizza
Online Ordering Hours May Differ From Restaurant Hours!

Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

No reviews yet

Redbones offers a variety of fresh seafood, daily chef created specials, and the best wings in town.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston