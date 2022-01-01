Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Bones Raw Bar Seafood Grille

review star

No reviews yet

445 N. Battlefield Blvd

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Fried Shrimp
10 Wings
She Crab Bowl

Appetizers

10 Wings

$18.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

50 Wings

$85.00

100 Wings

$170.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Served with marinara

Junebug Jammers

$9.00Out of stock

Served with sweet chile sauce

Cheese Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

served with marinara

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Served with marinara

Chicken Skins

$9.00

Served with ranch and hot sauce

Pork Potstickers

$10.00

1/2 Loaded Nachos

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, black olive, jalapeno, cheddar, sour cream

Loaded Nacho

$16.00

Teriyaki Tuna Bites

$16.00

lightly fried tuna tossed in teriyaki sauce

Smoked Fish Dip

$11.00

Celery, carrots and crackers

Spicy Crab Dip

$15.00

1\2 Calamari

$12.00

served with marinara

Large Calamari

$18.00

served with marinara

Blackened Tuna Bites

$16.00

O/ Rice Veggie Mix

Kokomo Tuna

$16.00

sesame seared ahi

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Entrees

Beans & Rice Entrée

$9.00

housemade black bean salsa with rice. topped with cheddar and sour cream. served with garlic bread

Beans & Rice w/chicken

$15.00

Beans & Rice w/catch

$18.00

Linguine Marinara

$9.00

Linguine Marinara w/chicken

$15.00

Linguine Marinara w/catch

$18.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Hand breaded with your choice of dipping sauce. 1 side

Pepe's Sirloin

$20.00

mesquite grilled 8 oz Sterling Sliver sirloin, garlic potatoes and side salad

Clam Strip Platter

$15.00

hand breaded, fresh clams, slaw, choice of side

Shrimp Platter

$17.00

hand breaded shrimp, with slaw and choice of side

Oyster Platter

$20.00

hand breaded select oysters, with slaw and choice of side

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Fresh Catch w/1 side

$15.00

Fresh Catch w/2 sides

$18.00

Clams Marinara

$18.00

little neck clams, white wine, marinara, served with garlic bread

Clams Blanco

$18.00

littleneck clams, white wine, garlic, cream, linguine, served with garlic bread

Mussels Marinara

$18.00

mussels, white wine. marinara, served with garlic bread

Mussels Blanco

$18.00

mussels, white wine, garlic, cream, served with garlic bread

Chicken Breast w/side

$12.00

Chicken Breast w/ 2 side

$15.00

Grouper Platter

$21.00

hand breaded grouper, with slaw and choice of side

Kids

Kids Cheese Sticks

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Wings

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$5.00

Kids Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, housemade caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, served with garlic bread

Salad De Suzie

$8.00

romaine, tomato, onion, celery, carrot, pickle, parmesan, served with garlic bread

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$14.00

8 oz of fresh ground beef grilled to temperature, with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheese, mayo, steak sauce

Ribeye Sammy

$18.00

8 oz Sterling Silver rib eye, grilled to temperature, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, steak sauce

Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$12.00

fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato onion. cheddar, ranch

Buffalo Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Caesar Wrap

$18.00

lettuce, parmesan, caesar dresssing, choice of fish or chicken

Chicken Sammy

$14.00

8 oz all natural chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo

BBQ Sammy

$11.00

housemade pork bbq, slaw

French Dip

$17.00

smoked Sterling Silver sirloin and mozzarella on garlic bread

Flounder Sammy

$18.00

fried, blackened, or broiled grouper, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tartar sauce

Fish Sammy

$18.00

choice of tuna, mahi or salmon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tartar sauce

Shell Fish

1/2 dozen Mussels

$10.00

Dozen Mussels

$18.00

1/2 dozen Clams

$10.00

Dozen Clams

$18.00

1/2 lb Drunken shrimp

$11.00

1 lb Drunken shrimp

$21.00

Snow Crab Legs

$21.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

French Fries Basket

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Onion Ring Basket

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Basket

$5.00

Side Garlic Potatoes

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.00

Side Beans and Rice

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Bread

$1.00

Side 4 oz Marinara

$1.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Piece of Chicken

$9.00

Piece of Tuna

$12.00

Piece of Mahi

$12.00

Piece of Salmon

$12.00

Side Mashers

$3.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Side Of Mayo

Side Fried Oysters

$7.00

Side Pasta

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Of Au Jus

$2.00

Side Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Side Of Fried Oysters

$7.00

Cup Of Salsa

$1.50

Side Of Old Bay

$0.50

Side Special

$2.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side 2 oz. marinara

$0.50

Piece Of Grouper

$11.00

Basket Of Chips

$5.00

Side Of Chips

$3.00

Side Carrots

$0.50

Side Aaparagus

$4.00

Soups

Chili Cup

$7.00

Chili Bowl

$11.00

She Crab Cup

$7.00

She Crab Bowl

$11.00

SOD Cup

$6.00

SOD Bowl

$10.00

Late Night Menu

10 Wings

$18.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

6 Wing Basket

$14.00

6 Boneless Basket

$14.00

Junebug Jammers

$9.00Out of stock

Served with sweet chile sauce

Cheese Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

served with marinara

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Served with marinara

Smoked Fish Dip

$11.00

Celery, carrots and crackers

Spicy Crab Dip

$15.00

Pork Potstickers

$10.00

Chicken Skins

$9.00

Served with ranch and hot sauce

1\2 Calamari

$12.00

served with marinara

Teriyaki Tuna Bites

$16.00

lightly fried tuna tossed in teriyaki sauce

Chicken Sliders W/fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

1/2 Garlic Bread w/marinara

$5.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Loaded Cheese Fries with Chili

$8.50

Friday Appetizers

Sauteed Crab Claws

$14.00

Honey Bourbon Wings

$10.00

Swordfish Bites

$12.00

Football Specials

Fried Chicken Sliders

$9.00

Burger Sliders

$9.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Sampler Platter

$15.00

BBQ Sliders

$9.00

Slaw, fried onion, and BBQ sauce

Mac n cheese bites

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Jet Fuel

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

1/2 N 1/2 Tea

$2.25

Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Orange

$4.00

Red Bull Blue

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Redbull Watermelon

$4.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Light

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Heineken

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Heineken0.0

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.50

LandShark

$4.00

Bold Rock

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Beer Chip

$3.50

Happy Hour Chip

$2.25

Bud Zero

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$3.50

Miller Light 16 oz

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Natural Light

$3.50

Coors Light Can

$2.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Orange Smash

$5.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Truly Margarita

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Coastal Cocktails Orange Smash

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Peppar

$5.00

Burnett's

$3.00

Deep Eddie

$6.00

Dr. Stoners

$6.50Out of stock

Firefly

$5.00

Ghost Pepper

$5.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Smirnoff Sour

$5.00

Stoli

$5.50

Stoli Orange

$5.50

Stoli Razz

$5.50

Stoli Vanilla

$5.50

Tito's

$5.50

Betty 1/2 Shot

$2.00

Betty HH 1/2 Shot

$1.50

Betty HH Thursday Shot

$1.12

H\H Liqour Chip

$3.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Gold Rum

$4.00

Well Coconut Rum

$4.00

Well Spiced

$4.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Cruzan Pineapple

$6.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cuervo

$6.00

Cuervo 1800 Silver

$6.00

Cuervo 1800 Gold

$6.00

Altos Silver

$7.00

Altos Gold

$7.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tres Agaves

$11.00

Teramana

$7.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Dos Primos

$11.00

El Mayor

$7.00

Lunazul

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

2 Gingers

$5.00

American Honey

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$9.50

BirdDog Blackberry

$5.50

BirdDog Peach

$5.50

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Canadian Mist

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Black

$8.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Jameson Caskmates

$9.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagrams's VO

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Yukon Jack

$5.50

Screwball

$6.50

Proper 12

$7.00

Barry 1/2 Shot

$2.00

Barry HH 1/2 Shot

$1.50

Barry Thursday HH 1/2 Shot

$1.12

Jack Daniels Bonded

$7.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$7.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Dewars

$7.00

E&J Brandy

$5.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

White Wine

House Chardonnay

$6.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Fetzer Reisling

$7.00+

White Zinfandel

$6.00+

Canyon Road Moscato

$6.00+

Champagne

$7.00+

William Hill Chardonnay

$7.00+

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

House Chardonnay BTL

$17.00

House Pinot Grigio BTL

$17.00

Rosemont Reisling BTL

$17.00

White Zinfandel BTL

$17.00

Canyon Road Moscato BTL

$17.00

Champagne BTL

$15.00

William Hill Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Red Wine

Canyon Road Merlot

$7.00+

Beringer Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Skyfall Cabarnet

$7.00+

House Cabernet

$6.00+

Conquista Malbec

$7.00+

Shots

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Burnett Bomb

$3.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Hillbilly

$5.50

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Kamikazee

$5.00

Fire & Ice

$7.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Merrie Berry

$6.00

Dirty Bong Water

$6.00

Soco & Lime

$5.50

Southern Hospitality

$5.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Woowoo

$5.00

Starburst

$5.50

B52

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Snake Bite

$6.00

White Tea Shot

$7.00

Well Green Tea

$5.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.50

Alabama Slamma

$7.00

Flamming Dr Pepper

$6.00

Keith Jackson

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Banana Spit

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Greyhound

$5.50

Jim Beam Cocktails

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Orange Crush

$4.50

Rum Punch

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Rum runner

$6.00

Baybreeze

$5.50

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Bahama Momma

$6.00

Blue Hawiian

$6.00

Seabreeze

$5.50

Irish Trashcan

$10.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Mermaid Water

$6.00

Martini Friday

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Apple-tini

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Chocolate-tini

$8.00

Banana Cream Pie

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Bikini Martini

$8.00

Cucumber Martini

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Redbones offers a variety of fresh seafood, daily chef created specials, and the best wings in town.

Location

445 N. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

Gallery
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille image
Redbones Raw Bar Seafood Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Great Bridge
orange star3.4 • 169
123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
MOMO Kitchen-Gourmet Dumplings
orange starNo Reviews
473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Currituck Crab Pot Company
orange starNo Reviews
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5,107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Chesapeake VA
orange starNo Reviews
500 S Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chesapeake

The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5,107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,918
4201 Indian River Rd Chesapeake, VA 23325
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
orange star4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesapeake
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston