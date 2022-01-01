Big Woody's Bar & Grill Great Bridge
169 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Chesapeake VA
No Reviews
500 S Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurant
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurant
Red Bones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
No Reviews
445 N. Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
MOMO Kitchen-Gourmet Dumplings
No Reviews
473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesapeake
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurant