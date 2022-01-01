Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Woody's Bar & Grill Great Bridge

169 Reviews

$$

123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Order Again

Woody's Goodies-

Ahi Tuna-

$12.99

Crab Dip-

$13.99

Mahi Bites-

$11.99

Pretzel Bites-

$7.99

Steak Bites-

$11.99

Tuna Bites-

$11.99

Woody's Rock-

$12.99

Wings-new-

6 Bone IN-

$9.99

12 Bone IN-

$17.99

6 Boneless-

$9.99

12 Boneless-

$17.99

24 Boneless-

$30.99

24 Bone IN-

$30.99

50 Bone IN-

$62.99

50 Boneless-

$62.99

Pub Grub-

Chickles-

$7.99

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Crab Balls-

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Baja Tacos-

$9.99

Fish'n'Chips-

Macho Nachos-

$13.99

Munchin' Spuds-

$4.99

Quesadilla-

$7.99

Mahi Tacos-

$11.99

Shrooms-

$7.99

Soups & Salads-new-

Side House Salad-

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad-

$3.99

Greek Salad-

$8.99

She Crab-

Soup of the Day-

House Salad-

$7.99

Caesar Salad-

$7.99

Wedge Salad-

$8.99

Handhelds-

BW Burger-

$12.99

Mush Swiss Burger-

$12.99

Spicy Woody-

$12.99

Philly Sandwich-

$12.99

Chicken Sammy-

$11.99

Mahi Sandwich-

$14.99

Tuna Sandwich-

$14.99

Wrap-

$11.99

BLT-

$9.99

Crab Cake Sammy-

$15.99

Entrees-

Chicken Alfredo-

$13.99

Shrimp Alla Vodka-

$14.99

Salmon Entree-

$15.99

Mahi Entree-

$15.99

Mediterranean Chicken-

$13.99

Sirloin Entree-

$16.99

Strip Entree-

$20.99

SCALLOP SNT A La Carte-

$9.99

SHRIMP SNT A La Carte-

$5.99

Sides-

Side Caesar Salad-

$3.99

Side House Salad-

$3.99

Side Cucumber Salad-

$2.99

Side Broccoli-

$2.99

Side Green Beans-

$2.99

Side Steamed Rice-

$2.99

Side Mashed Pot-

$2.99

Side Mac' n' Cheese-

$3.99

Side Baby Bakers-

$3.99

Munchin' Spuds-

$4.99

Side Hushpuppies-

$2.99

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Side Orange Slices

$2.99

Desserts-new-

Funnel Fries-

$4.99

Lava Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Homemade Specialty Desserts

All Extra Items-

Loaded Mash or Broc-

$0.99

Oyster Shooter-

$3.50

SGP Style-

$1.29

Small Side Nacho Cheese (2 oz)-

$0.50

Xtra American-

$0.99

Xtra Au Jus-

$0.50

Xtra Avocado-

$1.25

Xtra Bacon-

$0.99

Xtra Baguette-

$0.45

Xtra Blackened Chicken-

$4.99

Xtra Broccoli-

$0.45

Xtra Burger Patty

$4.99

Xtra Carrots-

$0.45

Xtra Celery-

$0.45

Xtra Cheddar Cheese-

$0.99

Xtra Cheese Queso

$0.50

Xtra Cole Slaw-

$0.50

Xtra Crabcake

$3.99

Xtra Crackers

$0.45

Xtra Croutons-

$0.50

Xtra Cucumbers-

$0.45

Xtra Egg-

$1.00

Xtra Feta-

$0.99

Xtra Fish Pollock-

$3.00

Xtra Fried Chicken-

$4.99

Xtra Green Peppers-

$0.45

Xtra Grilled Chicken-

$4.99

Xtra Grilled Mushrooms-

$0.50

Xtra Grilled Onions-

$0.50

Xtra Hush Pups (3)-

$0.99

Xtra Iceberg Lettuce-

$0.45

Xtra Jack Cheddar Cheese-

$0.99

Xtra Jalapenos-

$0.45

Xtra Lemons-

$0.45

Xtra Loaded Style-

$1.29

Xtra Mushrooms-

$0.45

Xtra Naan Bread (6)-

$1.99

Xtra Nacho Cheese (4 oz)-

$0.99

Xtra Olives-

$0.45

Xtra Parm Chz-

$0.50

Xtra Pepper Jack-

$0.99

Xtra Pepperoncinis-

$0.45

Xtra Pickle Chips-

$0.45

Xtra Pickle Spear-

$0.45

Xtra Pico de Gallo-

$0.45

Xtra Provolone-

$0.99

Xtra Red Onion-

$0.45

Xtra Roasted Red Peppers-

$0.45

Xtra Romaine Lettuce-

$0.45

Xtra Sausage Gravy-

$0.99

Xtra Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms-

$1.00

Xtra Scallions-

$0.45

Xtra Shrimp-

$5.99

Xtra Sirloin-

$5.99

Xtra Swiss Cheese-

$0.99

Xtra Toast-

$0.99

Xtra Tomatoes-

$0.45

Xtra Tortilla Chips-

$0.99

Xtra Tuna

$8.99

Togo beer

To Go Bud Light

$2.75

To Go Miller Lite

$2.75

To Go Coors Light

$2.75

To Go Mich Ultra

$2.75

To Go Corona Extra

$3.95

To Go Tecate Can

$2.50

To Go Natty Lite Can

$2.50

To Go White Claw Mango

$4.00

To Go White Claw Blk Cherry

$4.00

To Go Bud Light 6 Pk

$11.00

To Go Miller Lite 6 Pk

$11.00

To Go Coors Light 6 Pk

$11.00

To Go Mich Ultra 6 Pk

$11.00

To Go Corona Extra 6 Pk

$15.00

To Go White Claw Mango 6 Pk

$15.00

To Go White Claw Blk Cherry

$15.00

To Go Natty Lite Can 6 Pk

$11.00

To Go Tecate Can 6 Pk

$11.00

Togo wine

To Go Charles & Charles Bottle

$20.00

To Go Cupcake Sauvingnon Bottle

$20.00

To Go Casteggio Moscatto Bottle

$20.00

To Go St. Michelle Riesling Bottle

$20.00

Togo Specialty Drinks

Long Island

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Prem Margarita

$8.00

Orange Crush

$6.00

Togo Basic Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Absolut

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

123 Battlefield Blvd N Suite H, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

