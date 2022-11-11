Cuban American
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Cuban Food with Southern Twist!
Location
805 N Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MOMO Kitchen-Gourmet Dumplings
No Reviews
473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Red Bones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
No Reviews
445 N. Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Baker's Crust - 104 Greenbrier
No Reviews
1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesapeake
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurant