Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuban American

review star

No reviews yet

805 N Battlefield Blvd

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Diablo
Cubano
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Drinks

Glass Water

San Pellegrino

$5.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99+

Diet Pepsi

$2.99+

Serra Mist

$2.99+

Mountain Dew

$2.99+

Dr. Pepper

$2.99+

Pink Lemonade

$2.99+

Fruit Punch

$2.99+

Mugs Root Beer

$2.99+

Orange Juice

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99+

Unsweet Tea

$2.99+

Pina Colada Slurpee

$3.50

Mango Slurpee

$3.50

Strawberry Slurpee

$3.50

Single Shot Expresso

$1.75

Cafe con Leche

$3.25

Appetizers

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$4.99

1 Crispy fried potato croquet stuffed with seasoned ground beef. Served with Nashville hot sauce.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$2.75+

Beef or chicken empanadas fried golden and served with boom boom sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Golden fried wings smothered in your choice of Frank' Red Hot, Sweet Teriyaki, BBQ, Nashville Hot Sauce, Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parmesan or Mango Habanero.

Chicken Skins

Chicken Skins

$7.99

Seasoned crispy fried chicken skins served with nashville hot sauce.

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.99

Crispy golden fries smothered in cheese and topped with your choice of chicken, pulled pork, chopped brisket or chili.

Loaded Mac n' Cheese

Loaded Mac n' Cheese

$12.99

Loaded Mac n Cheese topped with your choice of chicken, pulled pork, chopped brisket or chili.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99

Chopped chicken, pork, or carne asada sandwiched between two flour tortillas with cheese, onions, and peppers. Topped with chopped tomatoes and comes with a side of sour cream. If you’re feeling spicy, get sliced jalapenos inside!

Fried Shrimp App

Fried Shrimp App

$14.99

Lightly battered shrimp fried to golden perfection and served with either our house made cocktail or tartar sauce.

Spanish Shrimp in Garlic App

Spanish Shrimp in Garlic App

$14.99

Shrimp Cooked in a Spanish garlic butter sauce and served with toasted baguette.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Hand cut onion rings made fresh to order

Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Sandwichs and Handhelds

All Sandwiches come with a side of fries or your choice of one of our other delicious sides.
Cubano

Cubano

$13.99

Our classic Cuban sandwich. Slices of mojo marinaded roast pork topped with ham, Swiss cheese, pickle and mustard pressed and toasted on authentic Cuban bread.

Sliders

$9.99

3 Sliders with your choice of shredded chicken, pulled pork, chopped brisket, or carne asada.

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.99

Thick juicy ribeye steak cooked to order, sliced and served on a hoagie roll with cheese and sautéed onions. **Cooked to order **Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Texas style brisket rubbed in our own spice blend and smoked for over 14 hours till tender and falling apart and served on a brioche bun.

Tacos

$9.99

3 Tacos with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or carne asada and topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. If your felling spicy, add sliced jalapenos!

Pork Chop Sandwich

$11.99

Juicy fried pork chop cooked in our signature Cuban mojo sauce and served on a bun with garlic and onion.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Pork marinated over night in our signature Cuban mojo and cooked over a wood fire. Served with sauteed onions on a brioche bun. Southern Classic with a Cuban twist.

Shredded Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Shredded chicken cooked in our signature Cuban mojo with sofrito and spices. Served on a brioche bun.

2 Hot Dogs

$12.99

2 All beef hot dogs topped with your choice(s) of ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, chili, and/or cheese sauce.

Fried Whitting Sandwich

$12.99

Lightly battered and fried whiting on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and our house made tartar sauce.

Fish n' Chips

$13.99

Lightly Battered and fried whiting served with a side of fries and our house made tartar, cocktail sauce or the traditional malt vinegar.

Burgers

1/2lb Cheeseburger

1/2lb Cheeseburger

$12.99

½ lb of our house ground brisket, ribeye, and chuck slathered in cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Bodacious Onion Burger

$14.99

Sticky Jalapeno Burger

$14.99

1/2lb of house ground beef cooked to order and topped with Swiss cheese, fried jalapenos, jalapeno jam, and slathered with a sticky peanut butter spread.

Breakfast Burger

$15.99

1/2lb of house ground beef grilled to order and topped with crispy bacon, fried egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato and drizzled with maple syrup aioli.

Carolina BBQ Burger

$14.99

1/2lb house ground beef cooked to order with American cheese and topped with pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce, and coleslaw. Comes with a side of fries.

Entrees

All entrees Come with your choice of side. You can add a second side for an extra charge.

Mojo Chicken

$13.99

Chicken marinated overnight in our signature Cuban mojo and sauteed with garlic, onion and lemon. Served over white rice.

Chicken Diablo

Chicken Diablo

$13.99

Chicken stewed in our signature spicy diablo sauce and served over white rice.

Shredded Chicken Entree

Shredded Chicken Entree

$13.99

Chicken cooked with our home made broth with Cuban spices and hint of pepper flakes so good

Spicy Cuban Oxtail

$18.99

Cuban Style oxtail stewed till its tender and falling off the bone. Served over white rice and served with a side of your choice.

Smoked Prime Brisket

$18.99

Ropa Vieja

$15.99

3 Meat Sampler

$24.99

Baby Back Ribs

$15.99+

Pulled Pork Entree

$14.99

Pork Chop Entree

$18.99

Apple Whiskey Pork Chops

$18.99

2 Thick cut bone in pork chops grilled or pan seared with apple whisky, served over white rice with pineapple pepper coulee.

Fried Shrimp Entree

$16.99

Spanish Shrimp Entree

$16.99

Whitting and Shrimp Entree

$16.99

Kid's Menu

All kids meals come with a side of fries.

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$8.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Hotdog

$6.99

Sides

Red Beans & Rice

$3.99+

Classic red beans seasoned with spices and pork and served over white rice.

Black Beads & Rice

$3.99+

Maduro

$3.99+

Ripened plantains sliced and caramelized.

Mac n' Cheese

$4.99+

Our family's recipe for gooey mac n' cheese.

French Fries

$3.99+

Crispy golden fries.

Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Crispy golden fries slathered in melty cheese.

Yuca Fries

$3.99+

Yuca cut into wedges and fried. Served with our signature Cuban mojo sauce.

Cabbage

$3.99+

Seasoned cabbage sauteed in olive oil.

Collards

$3.99+

Seasoned collard greens.

Tostones

$3.99+

Green plantains smashed and fried. Served with our signature Cuban mojo.

Coleslaw

$3.99+

Classic creamy cabbage slaw.

Baked Beans

$3.99+

Baked beans baked with spices and pork belly.

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$8.99

A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with sliced cucumber, carrots, tomato, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

French Onion Soup

$4.99+

Clam Chowder

$5.99+

Desserts

A little something sweet to end the meal!

Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Temptation Cake

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Red Velvet Cake

$7.99

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.25

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.25

Allergy Warning: Contains sesame seeds.

Sweet Red Chili

$0.25

Garlic Parmesan

$0.25

Mango Habanero

$0.25

Mojo

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Pepper Couli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

By the Pound

1 lb Brisket

$18.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Cuban Food with Southern Twist!

Website

Location

805 N Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

MOMO Kitchen-Gourmet Dumplings
orange starNo Reviews
473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Currituck Crab Pot Company
orange starNo Reviews
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5,107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Red Bones Raw Bar Seafood Grille
orange starNo Reviews
445 N. Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 104 Greenbrier
orange starNo Reviews
1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chesapeake

The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5,107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,918
4201 Indian River Rd Chesapeake, VA 23325
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
orange star4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesapeake
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston