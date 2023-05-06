Restaurant header imageView gallery

ASKLC4SMOKE BBQ llc

review star

No reviews yet

1128 Battlefield Boulevard North

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Canned Soda

coke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

Meat

Brisket

Chopped

$8.99+

Sliced

$8.99+

Chicken

Pulled

Smoked Wings

Chicken Sliders

$8.99

Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$16.50+

Beef Dino

$30.00

Baby Back Ribs

$17.99+

Pork

Pulled

$7.00+

Pork Loin

Turkey

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Sample Platter

Sample Platter (2) smoked ribs, pulled pork, and brisket

$25.99

Sides

Smoked Macaroni and Cheese

Smoked Macaroni and Cheese

$3.00

[FOOD]

Meat

Beef Brisket 5oz.

$8.99

Beef Brisket 8oz

$14.99

Beef Brisket 1lb

$23.50

Beef Ribs 1 bone w/2sides

$30.30

Spare Ribs - whole rack

$28.50

Spare Ribs - half rack

$16.50

Spare Ribs - four bones

$9.50

Baby Rack - whole rack

$30.00

Baby Rack - half rack

$17.99

Pulled Pork 5oz

$7.00

Pulled Pork 8oz

$10.00

Pulle Pork 1lb

$16.99

Smoked Chicken wings (6)

$9.50

Pulled chicken sandwich 5oz

$8.99

Pulled Pork sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Sample platter (2) smoked ribs, pulled pork, and brisket

$25.99

Sides

Smoked Macaroni and Cheese

$3.00+

single

Green Beans

$3.00+

single

Baked Beans

$3.00+

single

Potato Salad

$3.00+

single

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

single

Smoked Yams

$3.00+

single

Potato Chips

$1.00

single

Fruit cocktail

$3.00+

pint

Catering

2 meat combo with 2 sides, bread

$25.99

[DRINK]

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great BBQ without a “MEATY” price Good Food | Good Flavor Come in and enjoy!

Location

1128 Battlefield Boulevard North, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Neat Bird
orange starNo Reviews
565 Belaire Ave Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake - 510 Belaire Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
510 Belaire Avenue Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
La Guera Chicana Crab Pot - 501 Kempsville Rd 103
orange starNo Reviews
501 Kempsville Rd 103 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Gelati Celesti - Chesapeake
orange starNo Reviews
613 Volvo Parkway, Suite 100 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Cuban American
orange starNo Reviews
805 N Battlefield Blvd Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chesapeake

The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5,107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,918
4201 Indian River Rd Chesapeake, VA 23325
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
orange star4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesapeake
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston