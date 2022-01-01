Go
Byblos Restaurant

Mediterranean Grill

1501 Metairie Road

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Shrimp$9.00
Fattoush$4.00
Gyro Platter$18.00
slices of gyro meat, tzatziki sauce
Combo Kabobs$24.00
choice of two Kabobs
Hummus"chick pea dip"$9.00
chickpea puree, tahini, lemon juice, garlic
Large Fattoush$11.00
Romaine hearts, Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, toasted pita, house vinaigrette
Ashta$8.00
eggless custard, rose water, orange blossom, in philo purse, syrup, pistachios
Classic Burger$15.00
jack cheese, bacon, onions, tomatoes, shredded romain hearts, on brioche
Chicken Shawarma$18.00
Thinly sliced chicken tenders, lemon juice, garlic, yogurt, spices
Combination Shawarma$20.00
choice of Two shawarma
Location

1501 Metairie Road

Metairie LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
