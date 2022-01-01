Go
  Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St

653 Boylston St

Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Avocado, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Mustard Aioli.
Landwer’s Famous Schnitzel$18.00
Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side Dish.
Falafel Hummus Bowl (V)$15.00
Balls of Falafel served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$10.00
Chicken Shawarma with Tahini, Pickles and Chopped Salad
Schnitzel Sandwich$12.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mustard Aioli.
Side Dishes$5.00
Chicken Salad$16.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Quinoa Bulgur Mix, Carrots, Fresh Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Chia Seeds
Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)$10.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Hummus, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
653 Boylston St

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
