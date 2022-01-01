Taco salad in Caldwell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

MasFajitas image

 

MasFajitas

305 TX 36, Caldwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$9.99
Tossed salad, your choice of beef or chicken, cheese, tomatoes,
sour cream, guacamole.
More about MasFajitas
Lo Nuestro De Mexico image

 

Lo Nuestro De Mexico

1512 Texas Highway 21, Caldwell

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$7.99
More about Lo Nuestro De Mexico

