Waffles in Calistoga

Calistoga
Calistoga
/
Calistoga
/
Waffles
Calistoga restaurants that serve waffles
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Sarafornia
1413 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga
Avg 3.8
(1303 reviews)
Belgian Waffle
$0.00
More about Cafe Sarafornia
Sam's Social Club
1712 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga
Avg 4.6
(2591 reviews)
Sourdough Belgian Waffle
$16.00
Strawberries, Bananas, Vermont Maple Syrup, Whipped Cream
More about Sam's Social Club
Santa Rosa
