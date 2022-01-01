Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Central Square

Central Square restaurants
Central Square restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

NOODLES

Shanghai Fresh

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
N03 Exclusive Chinse Chili Chicken Noodle Bowl 秘制鸡肉干拌面$15.95
Spicy
BD02 Diced Chicken in House Special Chili Sauce Bento 秘制鸡肉饭$13.95
More about Shanghai Fresh
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Tofu with Sweet chili dipping sauce$7.00
Sweet chili and ground peanut dipping sauce.
More about The Mad Monkfish
Artifact Cider Project image

 

Artifact Cider Project

438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of House Chili Crisp$1.00
Chili Wontons$8.00
More about Artifact Cider Project
Consumer pic

 

The Nu Dó Society

125 River st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili oil$0.25
More about The Nu Dó Society
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet'n Hot Chili Wings (5 pcs)$7.95
More about Pai Kin Kao

