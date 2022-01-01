Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannelton restaurants you'll love

Cannelton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cannelton

Cannelton's top cuisines

Steakhouses
Must-try Cannelton restaurants

Lawson's Bar and Grill image

 

Lawson's Bar and Grill

535 North 7th Street, Cannelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Special$5.99
Eggs cooked to order, choice of meat, fried taters or hashbrown, biscuit or toast. Comes with gravy
Fried Chicken Dinner$5.99
Two pieces of fried chicken, white or dark, and two sides of you choice with a roll.
Boneless Wings$1.00
Get them Hot or Mild, for $1 per wing
More about Lawson's Bar and Grill
Patio Steakhouse image

 

Patio Steakhouse

3120 IN-66, Cannelton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
Patio Burger$9.95
Steak Sandwich$12.95
More about Patio Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Patio Steakhouse Catering

3120 Indiana 66, Cannelton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Patio Steakhouse Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cannelton

Boneless Wings

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

