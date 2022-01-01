Cannelton restaurants you'll love
Cannelton's top cuisines
Must-try Cannelton restaurants
More about Lawson's Bar and Grill
Lawson's Bar and Grill
535 North 7th Street, Cannelton
|Popular items
|Breakfast Special
|$5.99
Eggs cooked to order, choice of meat, fried taters or hashbrown, biscuit or toast. Comes with gravy
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$5.99
Two pieces of fried chicken, white or dark, and two sides of you choice with a roll.
|Boneless Wings
|$1.00
Get them Hot or Mild, for $1 per wing
More about Patio Steakhouse
Patio Steakhouse
3120 IN-66, Cannelton
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
|Patio Burger
|$9.95
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.95
More about Patio Steakhouse Catering
Patio Steakhouse Catering
3120 Indiana 66, Cannelton