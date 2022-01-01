Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Cannelton
/
Cannelton
/
Chicken Tenders
Cannelton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Lawson's Bar and Grill
535 North 7th Street, Cannelton
No reviews yet
Chicken Tender Basket
$6.99
More about Lawson's Bar and Grill
Patio Steakhouse
3120 IN-66, Cannelton
No reviews yet
Chicken Breast Strips
$12.95
Kids Chicken Tenders
$6.95
Buffalo Chicken Strips
$12.95
More about Patio Steakhouse
Owensboro
