Cantina Laredo

Upmarket chain restaurant featuring Mexican specialties & margaritas in stylish quarters.

TACOS

4505 Commerce St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1479 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada$23.50
Fire-charred skirt steak with chimichurri sauce, lime marinated onions, avocado, and black beans
Top Shelf Guacamole$12.00
Ripe avocados, charred jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro, fresh lime juice, queso fresco
Chimichanga de Pollo$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with fajita chicken, poblano pepper, chipotle wine sauce and cheese, fried crisp with chili con queso
Queso Laredo$11.00
Queso with seared ground sirloin and pico de gallo
Churros$8.75
Raspberry chocolate sauce and creamy mango sauce to dip
UKRAINE RITA$8.00
Quesedilla Chicken$14.50
Marinated chicken, Monterey jack, green onions and tomato
Sgl Trad Chicken Taco$3.75
Enchilada Veracruz$14.25
Two pulled chicken, spinach and monterey jack enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, marinated vegetables and queso fresco
Taco Carne Asada DN$16.75
Corn tortillas with grilled skirt steak, avocado, charred corn, pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream and monterey jack
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4505 Commerce St

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
