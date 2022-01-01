Taco salad in Cape May
Cape May restaurants that serve taco salad
Erma Deli and Pizzeria
635 breakwater road, erma
|TACO SALAD
|$10.75
iceberg lettuce with taco beef, chopped tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, sour cream & salsa.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Caballito Tequileria
429 Beach Ave, Cape May
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
iceberg + pico de gallo + 3 cheese blend + tomatoes + blistered corn + black beans + guacamole + chipotle ranch
