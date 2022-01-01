Turkey burgers in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about Mookies New York Deli
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Turkey Burger with Cheese
|$9.50
Turkey patty served with Provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun and served with French fries
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Turkey Burger^
|$11.50
Grilled turkey patty topped with guacamole and house-made pico de gallo on a brioche bun. Served with a side