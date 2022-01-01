Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve pies

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$6.50
More about Mookies New York Deli
Di Fara Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Di Fara Pizza Tavern

111 East Chatham St. Unit D, Cary

Avg 4.4 (381 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Pie$24.99
Redonda
Difara Classic Pie$28.99
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms
White Pie$27.99
More about Di Fara Pizza Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary

Avg 4.6 (2528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Moon Pie$0.99
More about Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
Shepherd's Pie image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Shepherd's Pie$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
Shepherd's Pie$13.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
Lunch Shepherd's Pie$10.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shepherd’s Pie$13.00
Seasoned ground beef and lamb with gravy, peas, carrots, all topped with mashed potatoes
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill

