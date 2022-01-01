Go
Toast

Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant

Come celebrate at Casa Díaz!

FRENCH FRIES

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A • $

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)

Popular Items

Casa Burrito$11.00
Our most popular burrito! Filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, chicken, beef tinga, chile verde or chorizo 10.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
The Gourmet Taco Duo$11.00
Two soft handmade corn tortilla tacos grilled with a blend of premium
melted cheese, fresh avocado, onion, cilantro, and our original chipotle dressing.
Your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, beef tinga or chorizo
Small Chips$2.00
Street Taco Tuesday$2.00
Traditional Enchiladas Plate$14.50
Two traditional enchiladas filled with melted cheese in our original red or green sauce Add chicken or beef $2.00
Salsa
Try some of our amazing salsas made from scratch!
Super Shrimp Taco$8.00
Double corn tortilla stuffed with shrimp, melted cheese and grilled onion. Served with our habanero salsa and cream
Carne En Su Jugo$18.00
Our most recommended specialty dish on the menu! This dish is originally
served in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Savory authentic broth containing tender
premium beef, whole cooked beans, chives, cilantro and bacon bits. Served
with homemade corn or flour tortillas
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.00
The original burrito. Filled with our delicious homemade beans and melted cheese 6.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
Fish Taco Tuesday$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A

Chino CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Compadres Cantina

No reviews yet

World Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

WFC is a fast-casual restaurant offering highest quality, made to order fried chicken with 35 international flavors. We offer authentic, gourmet flavors, including Hot Chicken, for chicken pieces, wings, tenders, and grilled chicken rice and salads. Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston