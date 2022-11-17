  • Home
R & R Breakfast Spot 5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A

No reviews yet

5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A

Chino, CA 91710

Order Again

Popular Items

Specialty Lemonade
Breakfast Burrito
Side - Mac & Cheese

Snacks

Chicken Basket

$16.50

3 Whole Wings served with choice of sauce and fries (upgrades available)

Fish Basket

$16.50

2 Pieces of Catfish or Red Snapper served with fries (upgrades available)

Avocado Toast

$7.50
Loaded Avocado Toast

Loaded Avocado Toast

$13.50

2 Pieces of Toast of Choice with Avocado, Red Onions, House Made Garlic Butter Tomato Jam, topped with Fresh Arugula

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$15.50

Chicken Tenders Served with Mini Waffles Drizzled with our House Made Spicy Syrup

Honey Chicken Biscuits

Honey Chicken Biscuits

$15.00

3 Southern Biscuits with our Famous Fried Chicken Breast Pieces with our Spicy Syrup topped with Butter and Honey

8 Party Wings & Waffle or Grits

$12.00

Pancakes, Waffles, or French Toast

Fern

Fern

$22.50

1 Chicken Wing, 1 Thigh, and 1 Breast (substitutions are billable) served with Pancakes, or Waffles, or French Toast (upgrades available, and one Breakfast Side (upgrades available).

Davante

Davante

$22.50

Choice of two Fried or Grilled Pork or Turkey Chops served with Pancakes, or Waffle, or French Toast (upgrades available, and one Breakfast Side (upgrades available).

Dijon

Dijon

$25.50

Two Pieces of our Delicious Southern Fried Catfish or Red Snapper served with Pancakes, or Waffle, or French Toast (upgrades available), and one Breakfast Side (upgrades available)

Eric

Eric

$25.50

Three Wings and choice of Waffles, or Pancakes, or French Toast (upgrades available, one Breakfast Side (upgrades available)

Hattie

Hattie

$17.50

Choice of Bacon or Sausage (upgrades available, served with Pancakes, or Waffle, or French Toast (upgrades available, with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available)

Omelets

The Southsider

The Southsider

$19.50

Our Flavor Packed Omelet served with a choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham with Onions, Green Bell Pepper, and Cheese with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available) and Choice of Toast (upgrades available)

The Eastsider

$20.50

Our Tasty Flavor Packed Omelet with Seasoned Chicken Breast, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Cheese served with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available), and Toast (upgrades available)

The Big Bang

The Big Bang

$22.50

Our Most Popular Omelet packed with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, and Spinach topped with tomatoes served with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available) and choice of Toast (upgrades available)

The Create Your Own Omelet

The Create Your Own Omelet

$19.50

Your Choice of any 4 items with the option to order additional items served with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available) and choice of Toast (upgrades available

The Chrystal Garden

$17.50

Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Spinach, and choice of cheese topped with tomatoes.

Eggs and Things

Erin

$22.50

One Wing, and One Breast, and One Thigh fried to perfection served with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available), Egg Choice, and Toast (upgrades available)

Megan

Megan

$25.50

Three succulent wings served with one breakfast side (upgrades available), egg choice, and toast (upgrades available)

Alfred

Alfred

$22.50

Choice of two Turkey or Pork Choped either Grilled or Fried served with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available), Egg Choice, and Toast (upgrades available)

Robert

Robert

$25.50

Choice of our delicious Southern Fried Catfish or Red Snapper served with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available), Egg Choice, and Toast (upgrades available)

Heiress

$17.50

Choice of Bacon or Sausage (upgrades available) served with one Breakfast Side, Egg Choice, and choice of Toast (upgrades available).

Rodney

$12.50

Our meatless option served with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available), Egg Choice, and Toast (upgrades available)

Nonie

Nonie

$26.50

Our Delicious Rib Eye Steak served with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available), Egg Choice, and Toast (upgrades available)

Sandwiches

The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$17.50

Bacon & Sausage, Egg, our House Made Garlic Butter Tomato Jam, and Avocado served on a Croissant with Fries (upgrades available)

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Field Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Red Onions, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomatoes, and Avocado served with Dressing of Choice.

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Bowl

$14.50

Eggs Scrambled with Onions & Bell Peppers, Served over Grits, Topped with Cheese & Green Onions (add ons available)

Shrimp Scampi & Grits

Shrimp Scampi & Grits

$17.50

Our Shrimp & Homemade Butter Garlic Sauce Served over Grits

Spicy Shrimp & Grits

Spicy Shrimp & Grits

$22.50

Our House Made Savory and Spicy Roux with Beef Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Garlic. No Subsitutions Available

Cajun Alfredo & Grits

Cajun Alfredo & Grits

$19.50

Our House Made Alfredo Sauce with Chicken, Beef Sausage, and Shrimp Served over Grits.

Butter Pecan Waffles/French Toast/Pancakes

$15.50

Waffles, French Toast, or Pancakes served with our House Made Pure Maple Bourbon Syrup

Red Velvet Waffles

Red Velvet Waffles

$15.50

Our Chocolate Red Velvet Waffles served with our House Made Cream Cheese Drizzle

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$15.50
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Our Filling Bacon & Sausage, Eggs, House Made Breakfast Potatoes with Onions and Bell Peppers, and Cheese wrapped in a Flour Torilla

Fruity Pancake/Waffle / French Toast Specials

$16.50

Try a Pancake, Waffle, or French Toast with a choice of one of our home made toppings

Spicy Catfish & Grits

Spicy Catfish & Grits

$25.50

Our House Made Savory and Spicy Roux with Shrimp, Beef Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Garlic. Topped with a Piece of Catfish. No Subsitutions Available

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

$23.00

Burrito with Breakfast Potatoes, Cheese, Eggs, and Shrimp topped with our Spicy Shrimp Sauce that has Beef Sausage..

Oxtail Burrito

$21.00

Tender Oxtail Meat with Scrambled Egg, Cheese, and our House Made Breakfast Potatoes (Breakfast Potatoes are Prepared with Onions & Green Bell Peppers).

Dirty Hash

Chicken Dirty Hash

$20.50

Grilled Chicken, Onions, & Green Bell Peppers Scrambled with Eggs over a bed of Hash Browns topped with Cheese & Green Onions

Meat Lovers Dirty Hash

$20.50

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Onions, and Green Bell Pepper, Scrambled with Eggs over a bed of Hash Browns topped with Cheese & Green Onions

Veggie Dirty Hash

$16.50

Vegetable Dirty Hash. Comes with Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, and Cheese topped with Green Onions.

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken & Fries

$8.50

3 Chicken Tenders served with Fries

French Toast Bites

$9.50

Bite Size Pieces of French Toast served with meat of choice

Kids Bacon or Sausage & Eggs

$9.00

Sides and Extras

Side - Mac & Cheese

Side - Mac & Cheese

$6.50

French Fry Basket

$5.50

Side - Breakfast Potatoes

$5.50

Our House Made Potatoes made with Bell Peppers & Onions

Side - Pancakes

$8.50

Our Buttery Sweet Pancakes cooked to perfection

Side - Grits

$4.50

Our Creamy Grits. Served with no condiments so that you can dress them yourself.

Side - Toast

$3.50

Side - Waffle

$6.50

Side - Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side - Chicken Wing

$4.50

Side - Thigh

$3.50

Side - Beef Sausage Link

$6.00

Side - Chicken Sausage Link

$6.00

Side - Eggs

$6.50

Side - Shrimp

$7.00

3 Pieces of Seasoned Shrimp

Side - Fish

$6.00

Side - Chops

$6.00

Choice of Grilled or Fried Turkey or Pork Chops

Side - Bacon

2 or 4 Pieces of Bacon

Side - Salsa

$1.00

Our House Made Salsa with Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cilantro, and Fresh Garlic. No substitutions

Side - Fruit

$3.50

Side of Fresh Fruit that is in Season

Side - Hash Brown

$4.50

Side - French Toast

$7.50

2 Pieces of our Flavorful French Toast

Side - Sausage

Cheese

$1.25

Side - Avocado

$2.00

Side - Spicy Sauce

$3.00

Side - Scampi Sauce

$3.00

Side - Cajun Sauce

$3.00

Spicy Syrup

$2.00

Honey Brown Sugar Butter

$2.00

Beverage Selections

Fountain Drinks

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.50+
Specialty Lemonade

Specialty Lemonade

$6.50

Our Freshly Squeezed Lemonades. Our Most Popular Item!

Coffee

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Regular Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.50

Joyce Sunrise

$6.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Jujo Beverages

$4.00+

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A unique breakfast and lunch restaurant that offers specialty dishes such as Cajun Alfredo & Grits, Spicy Shrimp & Grits, and Shrimp Scampi & Grits. Each and every dish is home made with our delicous recipes from scratch.

Location

5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A, Chino, CA 91710

Directions

