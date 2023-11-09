Restaurant info

Come, enjoy and get to know the gastronomy of our El Salvador!! We are a family that started in the kitchen in 2018, venturing into the City of Chino in Southern California, starting our taco business called plan B… Catering!! Always with the dream of someone one day bringing you Our Typical Dishes, to share our Seasoning, Thank God we were presented with the opportunity to open our own store, due to the customers who already followed us we decided to call Pupusas Plan B Y Más!