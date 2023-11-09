Plan B Pupusas y Mas 11748 Central Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come, enjoy and get to know the gastronomy of our El Salvador!! We are a family that started in the kitchen in 2018, venturing into the City of Chino in Southern California, starting our taco business called plan B… Catering!! Always with the dream of someone one day bringing you Our Typical Dishes, to share our Seasoning, Thank God we were presented with the opportunity to open our own store, due to the customers who already followed us we decided to call Pupusas Plan B Y Más!
Location
11748 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
R & R Breakfast Spot - 5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A
No Reviews
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chino
WaBa Grill - WG0192 - Chino (Philadelphia)
4.3 • 686
4521 Philadelphia St Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant