Catalina Craft Pizza

Catalina Craft Pizza is the home of the best pizza and wings in town. We often have specials running daily to expand our menu. We have live music 3-4 times a week. Come check us out!

15930 N. Oracle Rd Suite 178

Popular Items

16 Wings$20.00
18" Create Your Own Pizza$21.00
Cheese
Large Caesar Salad$8.00
Antipasto Salad$15.00
Romaine, Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Feta, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Italian Vinaigrette
8 Wings$12.00
12" Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Cheese
Large Garden Salad$8.00
14" Kitch'n Sink$25.00
Mild Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive
14" Create Your Own Pizza$18.00
Cheese
18" Kitch'n Sink$29.00
Mild Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive
Location

Catalina AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
