Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Cedar Rapids

Go
Cedar Rapids restaurants
Toast

Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve taco salad

Taco Salad Bowl image

 

Rawlicious

1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Bowl$14.00
Lettuce, walnut taco meat, tomatoes, guacamole, olives, red onion, salsa, dairy-free sour cream, served w/ French-style dressing & side of house-made chips
More about Rawlicious
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whole Taco Salad$16.50
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Half Taco Salad$10.95
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
More about Emil's Hideaway

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Rapids

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Sliders

Fish Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Cake

Brisket

Map

More near Cedar Rapids to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston