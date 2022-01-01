Taco salad in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve taco salad
Rawlicious
1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$14.00
Lettuce, walnut taco meat, tomatoes, guacamole, olives, red onion, salsa, dairy-free sour cream, served w/ French-style dressing & side of house-made chips
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Whole Taco Salad
|$16.50
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
|Half Taco Salad
|$10.95
Taco chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa