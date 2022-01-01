Tacos in Celina
Toasted Walnut Table and Market
304 W. Walnut St, Celina
|VEGGIE TACOS
|$9.50
Two corn tortillas filled with roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, elote, cilantro, onion, avocado and cotija cheese with tortilla chips and tomatillo salsa
|BRISKET TACOS
|$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with slow-smoked brisket, pickled onion, sriracha mayo, cilantro, BBQ sauce, tomatillo salsa and cotija cheese with fresh corn chips, French fries or Greek salad
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Two Fish tacos with spicy mayo, coleslaw, a pinch of cilantro and cotija cheese, Served with a side of tortilla chips and salsa.