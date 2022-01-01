Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado salad in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Avocado Salad
Champaign restaurants that serve avocado salad
SUSHI
SUSHI SIAM
1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign
Avg 4.7
(271 reviews)
Avocado Salad
$6.99
More about SUSHI SIAM
BURRITOS • TACOS
Maize at the Station
100 N. Chestnut, Champaign
Avg 4.4
(1001 reviews)
Side of Avocado Salad
$5.00
More about Maize at the Station
