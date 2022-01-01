Po boy in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve po boy
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Oyster Mushroom Po'Boy
|$12.00
Fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and vegan mayo
|Po Boy
Southern Favorite: Shrimp, Catfish or Alligator. Served Carolina Style topped with slaw or Regular with lettuce, tomato and pickles
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Cod Po' Boy
|$13.00
Hand-breaded with Panko crumbs, fried
golden brown and served on a toasted roll
topped with cole slaw, drizzled with Buffalo sauce and served with your choice of side