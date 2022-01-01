Po boy in Champaign

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

cfa5e231-3160-4e1f-9e92-d2e83b01abc5 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oyster Mushroom Po'Boy$12.00
Fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and vegan mayo
Po Boy
Southern Favorite: Shrimp, Catfish or Alligator. Served Carolina Style topped with slaw or Regular with lettuce, tomato and pickles
More about Neil St Blues
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Cod Po' Boy$13.00
Hand-breaded with Panko crumbs, fried
golden brown and served on a toasted roll
topped with cole slaw, drizzled with Buffalo sauce and served with your choice of side
More about Billy Barooz
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oyster Po'boy$12.00
flash fried oysters, house-made Old Bay mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, toasted hoagie roll
More about Sun Singer Restaurant

