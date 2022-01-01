Shrimp rolls in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)
|$7.99
Shrimp, vermicelli noodles, mint, cilantro, spring mix and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper & served with peanut sauce. Comes with 2 in an order.
|Fresh Shrimp -or- Tofu Summer Rolls
|$8.00
Choose between Shrimp or Tofu with Mint, Cilantro, Lettuce, Vermicelli Rice Noodles and Peanut Sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Spicy 9 Sushi
140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Shrimp Wasabi Roll
|$6.50
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$7.50
Kani, tempura flakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani