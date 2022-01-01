Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls (2) image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)$7.99
Shrimp, vermicelli noodles, mint, cilantro, spring mix and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper & served with peanut sauce. Comes with 2 in an order.
Fresh Shrimp -or- Tofu Summer Rolls$8.00
Choose between Shrimp or Tofu with Mint, Cilantro, Lettuce, Vermicelli Rice Noodles and Peanut Sauce.
Spicy 9 Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Spicy 9 Sushi

140 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (2705 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Wasabi Roll$6.50
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$7.50
Kani, tempura flakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Summer Rolls$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
